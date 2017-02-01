|News ClusterEnglish
Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Duterte squad killing four victims a week in war on drugs
Duterte's death squads: How 'hitmen killing four people a WEEK are handed a photo and an address of targets and get paid by undertakers to bring them the bodies'... as Philippines drug war is labelled a 'crime against humanity' WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT; Phillipines president Rodrigo Duterte has....
dailymail 4:37:00 AM CET
