Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Duterte squad killing four victims a week in war on drugs

Duterte's death squads: How 'hitmen killing four people a WEEK are handed a photo and an address of targets and get paid by undertakers to bring them the bodies'... as Philippines drug war is labelled a 'crime against humanity' WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT; Phillipines president Rodrigo Duterte has....

dailymail 4:37:00 AM CET

Shadowy killings persist in Manila after police quit drugs war

japantimes 1:36:00 PM CET

Defense chief asks Duterte to clarify military's role in drug war

abs-cbnnews 8:40:00 AM CET

Drug war killings ‘systematic’ -- Amnesty Int’l

bworldcom 5:38:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Philippines (18)

Flag
Korea, Republic Of (4)

Help about this topicPlaces

Manila(PH)

Quezon City(PH)

Help about this topicRelated People

Leila de Lima (1)

Rodrigo Duterte (4)

Drugs Enforcement Agency (3)

Jee Ick-joo (2)

Ick Joo Jee (1)

Fernando Briones (1)

Aldrin de Guzman (1)

Derrick Carreon (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

National Police (5)

Amnesty International (5)

Camp Crame (2)

Armed Forces (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

Conflict

Security

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.