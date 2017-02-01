Main Menu

Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Corbyn loses TWO MORE frontbenchers over Brexit Bill

Two Labour MPs have so far quit Jeremy Corbyn's frontbench over his decision to impose a three-line whip on backing Brexit, but more are expected to follow. Several shadow cabinet ministers close to Mr Corbyn have performed U-turns and confirmed they will vote in favour of triggering Article 50 despite previously vowing to oppose it.

dailymail 8:20:00 PM CET

Live: Brexit vote: MPs vote in favour of government bill to trigger EU exit process MPs have voted in favour of the Government bill triggering the formal process of leaving the European Union.

belfasttelegraph 9:09:00 PM CET

