|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
|
|
Corbyn loses TWO MORE frontbenchers over Brexit Bill
|
Two Labour MPs have so far quit Jeremy Corbyn's frontbench over his decision to impose a three-line whip on backing Brexit, but more are expected to follow. Several shadow cabinet ministers close to Mr Corbyn have performed U-turns and confirmed they will vote in favour of triggering Article 50 despite previously vowing to oppose it.
dailymail 8:20:00 PM CET
|
|
|