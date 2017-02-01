|News ClusterEnglish
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Tens of thousands told to boil water after tests in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority is telling about 100,000 customers to boil their water before drinking it after low levels of chlorine were found in tests conducted by the state Department of Environmental Protection. The DEP has been testing the city’s water as part of an....
CBSnews 4:06:00 PM CET
