Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Report Links Honduran Govt, Industry to Activist Killings
An international watchdog group released a report Tuesday linking top Honduran politicians and members of the business elite to violence against land activists. The report from London-based Global Witness, two years in the making, names several dozen Hondurans with ties to the government, military....
ABCnews 12:38:00 AM CET
