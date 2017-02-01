Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Report Links Honduran Govt, Industry to Activist Killings

An international watchdog group released a report Tuesday linking top Honduran politicians and members of the business elite to violence against land activists. The report from London-based Global Witness, two years in the making, names several dozen Hondurans with ties to the government, military....

ABCnews 12:38:00 AM CET

US gives $125M to Honduras to stem emigration

manilatimes 5:18:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (13)

Flag
Honduras (8)

Help about this topicPlaces

Tegucigalpa(HN)

Help about this topicRelated People

Donald Trump (1)

Orlando Hernandez (1)

Barack Obama (1)

Ben Leather (1)

United States (1)

James Nealon (1)

Billy Kyte (1)

Berta Caceres (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Global Witness (4)

European Union (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.