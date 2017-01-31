Main Menu

Chile begins to rebuild in wake of massive forest fires

SANTIAGO, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chilean President Michelle Bachelet on Tuesday said her government will make all efforts to begin reconstruction and recovery process following the massive forest fires in the country. "We have identified various phases: emergency, firefighting and saving lives, then delivering subsidies to people," she added.

Chile: Flash E-Mail 2: Chile: Forest Fires - As of January 30, 2017 (17:00 pm ET)

Chile: Chile - El Naranjo: Fires as of January 27, 2017 - Disaster Extent Map

