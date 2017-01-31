|News ClusterEnglish
Chile begins to rebuild in wake of massive forest fires
SANTIAGO, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chilean President Michelle Bachelet on Tuesday said her government will make all efforts to begin reconstruction and recovery process following the massive forest fires in the country. "We have identified various phases: emergency, firefighting and saving lives, then delivering subsidies to people," she added.
xinhuanet_en 11:48:00 PM CET
