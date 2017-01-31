|News ClusterEnglish
Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Israel apologizes to Mexico for Benjamin Netanyahu's tweet on U.S. wall
In this handout photo made on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, provided by the Israeli Government Press Office, Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump meets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York. (Kobi Gideon,GPO via AP) ** FILE ** JERUSALEM (AP) Israel’s president has apologized to....
washtimes 8:47:00 PM CET
