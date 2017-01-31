|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Tuesday, January 31, 2017
|
|
Trump fires Justice Dep't head over clash on refugee ban
|
FILE - In this June 28, 2016, file photo, then-Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates speaks at the Justice Department in Washington. On Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, President Donald Trump fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates after she ordered Justice Department ... By JULIE PACE and ERIC TUCKER - Associated Press - Tuesday, January 31, 2017.
washtimes 3:15:00 PM CET
|
|
|