Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Trump fires Justice Dep't head over clash on refugee ban

FILE - In this June 28, 2016, file photo, then-Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates speaks at the Justice Department in Washington. On Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, President Donald Trump fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates after she ordered Justice Department ... By JULIE PACE and ERIC TUCKER - Associated Press - Tuesday, January 31, 2017.

washtimes 3:15:00 PM CET

Clash over refugee ban brings firing of Justice Dept. head

news-yahoo 9:31:00 AM CET

The acting U.S. Attorney General rejected Trump’s Muslim ban because he kept talking about it as a ‘Muslim ban’

TorontoStar 6:40:00 PM CET

Donald Trump fires US Justice head over refugee ban order

timesofmalta 7:09:00 AM CET

Trump Fires Acting AG Who Refused to Defend Immigration Ban

voanews 9:04:00 AM CET

Trump fires attorney general over travel ban 'betrayal'

itv 4:02:00 AM CET

Donald Trump fires acting AG for defying him on migrant ban

EastAfrican 9:08:00 AM CET

Trump Fires Acting Attorney General Sally Yates

newsweek 5:03:00 AM CET

US attorney general defies Trump on immigration ban

timesofindia 3:47:00 AM CET

US: Visas for Israelis born in Muslim states not restricted by Trump ban

jpost 5:17:00 PM CET

Pentagon to seek Iraqi reprieve from travel ban

news-yahoo 2:27:00 AM CET

The Internet Is Having a Field Day With This Photo of President Trump

time 6:21:00 PM CET

Flag
