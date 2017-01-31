Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Record 32.59 Million Foreign Tourists Visit Thailand in 2016

BANGKOK — Thailand received a record 32.59 million foreign visitors last year, with revenue beating expectations and likely to exceed previous forecasts this year by growing 10 percent or more, officials said Monday. Thailand is proving popular even as terror scares, including a series of bombings....

voanews 8:49:00 AM CET

Thai authorities seek political foes taking refuge in Laos

theglobeandmail 12:38:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Help about this topicPlaces

Help about this topicRelated People

Bhumibol Adulyadej (1)

Thaksin Shinawatra (1)

Yuthasak Supasorn (1)

Thawip Netniyom (1)

South Korea (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Tourism Authority of Thailand (2)

Red Shirt (1)

UN Security Council (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

Conflict

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.