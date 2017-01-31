|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Tuesday, January 31, 2017
|
|
Record 32.59 Million Foreign Tourists Visit Thailand in 2016
|
BANGKOK — Thailand received a record 32.59 million foreign visitors last year, with revenue beating expectations and likely to exceed previous forecasts this year by growing 10 percent or more, officials said Monday. Thailand is proving popular even as terror scares, including a series of bombings....
voanews 8:49:00 AM CET
|
|
|