Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Mourners gather for funeral of Myanmar lawyer shot dead at airport

. People carry the coffin of Ko Ni covered with the Islamic flag that reads 'All souls will die' during the funeral service at the Muslim cemetery in Yangon Credit: EPA T ens of thousands of people gathered in the Burmese city of Yangon on Monday for the funeral of Ko Ni, a Muslim lawyer shot dead....

telegraph 5:03:00 AM CET

A wall goes up in Myanmar

asiatimes 8:03:00 AM CET

Is the Rohingya Situation Improving in Myanmar?

globalsecurity 12:03:00 AM CET

Citizenship to Rohingyas can solve the crisis

thedailystarBD 7:20:00 PM CET

Murder of Suu Kyi’s Muslim adviser denounced as terrorist act

thetimes 5:13:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Myanmar (29)

Flag
India (22)

Flag
Philippines (15)

Flag
United States (4)

Help about this topicPlaces

Assam(IN)

Arunachal Pradesh(IN)

Help about this topicRelated People

Aung San Suu Kyi (7)

Steve Miller (1)

Thein Sein (1)

Najib Razak (1)

Kofi Annan (1)

Lee Yang-hee (3)

Kyi Linn (3)

Myo Thu Soe (2)

Ghassan Salame (2)

Aung Shin (1)

Advisory Commission (1)

Yanghee Lee (1)

Syed Anwar Hossain (1)

Shahedul Haque (1)

Anup Kumar Chakma (1)

Rakhine State (1)

New Delhi (1)

Khin Maung Htay (1)

Yin Nwe Khaing (1)

Marcia Bernicat (1)

Keh Ching (1)

Asaduzzaman Khan (1)

Munshi Faiz Ahmad (1)

Mahmood Ali (1)

Ashfaqur Rahman (1)

Phil Robertson (1)

Associate Editor Brig (1)

Laurel Law Firm (1)

Shahedul Anam Khan (1)

Chowdhury Khalequzzaman (1)

Harmony Bill (1)

Aye Lwin (1)

Imtiaz Ahmed (1)

Asif Munier (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Human Rights Watch (2)

United Nations (2)

National Socialist Council (2)

Association of Southeast Asian Nations (2)

Human Rights Commission (1)

Human Rights Council (1)

Dhaka University (1)

European Commission (1)

Daily Star (1)

International Crisis Group (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

TerroristAttack

UNbodies

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.