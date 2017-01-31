|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Tuesday, January 31, 2017
|
|
Mourners gather for funeral of Myanmar lawyer shot dead at airport
|
. People carry the coffin of Ko Ni covered with the Islamic flag that reads 'All souls will die' during the funeral service at the Muslim cemetery in Yangon Credit: EPA T ens of thousands of people gathered in the Burmese city of Yangon on Monday for the funeral of Ko Ni, a Muslim lawyer shot dead....
telegraph 5:03:00 AM CET
|
|
|