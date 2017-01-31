|News ClusterEnglish
Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Deutsche Bank to pay £340 million to NY regulator over Russian 'mirror trades'
D eutsche Bank will pay $425 million (£340 million) to settle an investigation by a New York state regulator into a $10 billion money laundering scheme. The Department of Financial Services said on Monday that Deutsche Bank also must hire an independent monitor as part of a consent order for violations of laws involving a "mirror trading" scheme.
telegraph 7:20:00 AM CET
