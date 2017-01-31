Main Menu

Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Deutsche Bank to pay £340 million to NY regulator over Russian 'mirror trades'

D eutsche Bank will pay $425 million (£340 million) to settle an investigation by a New York state regulator into a $10 billion money laundering scheme. The Department of Financial Services said on Monday that Deutsche Bank also must hire an independent monitor as part of a consent order for violations of laws involving a "mirror trading" scheme.

telegraph 7:20:00 AM CET

DEUTSCHE Bank AG has agreed to pay $US425 million ($F881m) to New York's banking regulator over a "mirror trading" scheme that moved $US10 billion ($F20b) out of Russia between 2011 and 2015, the regulator said on Monday. more...

fijitimes 11:12:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (12)

Flag
Russian Federation (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

New York City(US)

Moscow(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

York Department (1)

Maria Vullo (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Deutsche Bank (3)

Financial Services (2)

Financial Conduct Authority (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

FinancialEconomicCrime

