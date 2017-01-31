Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Tuesday, January 31, 2017

UPDATE 1-Kiev and Kremlin trade blame over surge in east Ukraine fighting

KIEV/MOSCOW Ukraine and Russia blamed each other on Tuesday for a surge in fighting in eastern Ukraine over recent days that has led to the highest casualty toll in weeks and cut off power and water to thousands of civilians on the front line. The Ukrainian military and Russian-backed separatists....

reuters 12:21:00 PM CET

UN urges immediate halt to hostilities in eastern Ukraine

itartass_en 11:01:00 PM CET

Shelling of Avdiivka continues, authorities preparing mass evacuation

kyivpost 11:50:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Ukraine (24)

Flag
Russian Federation (8)

Flag
United States (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Kyiv(UA)

Yasinovataya(UA)

Moskva(RU)

Help about this topicRelated People

Stephane Dujarric (2)

Mark Trevelyan (1)

Petro Poroshenko (1)

Christian Lowe (1)

Pavel Polityuk (1)

Donald Trump (1)

Dmitry Peskov (1)

Alessandra Prentice (1)

Natalia Zinets (1)

United States (1)

Katya Golubkova (1)

Andrew Osborn (1)

Minsk Agreement (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (2)

United Nations (1)

European Union (1)

UN Security Council (1)

Donetsk People (1)

NATO (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

Security

Conflict

TerroristAttack

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.