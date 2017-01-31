TOKYO (AP) -- Global shares were mixed Tuesday, with gains in early European trading after a second day of losses in Asia partly in response to jitters over U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban. KEEPING SCORE: France's CAC 40 rose 0.2 percent to 4,794.49 and Germany's DAX also added 0.2 percent to 11,703. news-yahoo 10:38:00 AM CET