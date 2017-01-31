|News ClusterEnglish
Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Trump economic advisor bashes Germany on currency: report
Washington (AFP) - A top economic advisor to US President Donald Trump bashed Germany for exploiting an undervalued euro to take advantage of its trading partners, the Financial Times reported Tuesday. The public rebuke of a major trading partner is the latest example of the brash tactics that have....
news-yahoo 7:00:00 PM CET
