|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Tuesday, January 31, 2017
|
|
U.S. formally notifies TPP members of departure from trade deal
|
WASHINGTON – The United States on Monday completed its withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal by officially notifying the 11 other member states. The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative sent letters of intent to Japan and other TPP members, with President Donald Trump....
japantimes 10:21:00 AM CET
|
|
|