Tuesday, January 31, 2017
MPs debate 'hard' and 'soft' Brexit in Commons
Clarke warns May over post-Brexit 'wonderland' fantasy. Former chancellor Ken Clarke said he would not back the Article 50 Bill, describing visions of a post-Brexit future as a "wonderland" fantasy. MPs have begun a two-day debate in the Commons over the Government's bill to invoke Article 50 and formally begin the Brexit process.
itv 11:46:00 PM CET
