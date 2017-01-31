|News ClusterEnglish
Daily News Analysis
Tuesday, January 31, 2017
'Fake bomb threats' flight attendant negotiates plea deal
SkyWest flight attendant accused of making up bomb threats on two different planes is negotiates plea deal Justin Cox-Server was due to stand trial on Tuesday but a judge delayed again; Lawyers on both sides have until the end of February to reach an agreement The 23-year-old is accused of making up....
dailymail 11:32:00 PM CET
