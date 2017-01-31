|News ClusterEnglish
Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Senate Democrats vow to filibuster Trump's SCOTUS pick
The party's leader, Sen. Chuck Schumer indicated that he would fight 'tooth and nail' for any judicial nominee who is outside the 'mainstream.' Trump has decided who he will appoint and plans to make the announcement tomorrow night during primetime. Court watchers believe it will be one of three....
dailymail 12:33:00 AM CET
