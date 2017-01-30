Main Menu

Monday, January 30, 2017

Iraq parliament approves 'reciprocity measure' after Donald Trump travel ban

Volunteers clean their neighborhood as life begins to return to normal after the defeat of Islamic State group fighters, on the eastern side of Mosul, Iraq, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. (AP Photo/ Khalid Mohammed) DEVELOPING: BAGHDAD (AP) The Iraqi parliament approved a “reciprocity measure” against Americans Monday after U.

washtimes 3:14:00 PM CET

Trump orders military chiefs to devise plan in 30 days to defeat Daesh

globalsecurity 6:55:00 AM CET

The Latest: Hundreds in Seattle protests ban on travelers

topix 8:49:00 PM CET

Pentagon making list of Iraqis who worked alongside U.S. forces after travel ban

news-yahoo 7:46:00 PM CET

Iraq calls on US to review 'wrong' travel ban

thedailystarBD 7:35:00 PM CET

Iraq calls on US to review 'wrong' travel ban

news-yahoo 4:40:00 PM CET

