Monday, January 30, 2017

US consulting engineer approaches its UK rival

The American consulting engineer playing a key role in Britain’s new High Speed Two rail route has approached its UK competitor WS Atkins about a possible $4 billion merger. CH2M is believed to have contacted its listed British rival, with whom it often partners on projects, at the end of last year to explore whether a tie-up could work.

thetimes 1:10:00 AM CET

UPDATE 1-CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times

reuters 2:23:00 AM CET

