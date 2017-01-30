|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Monday, January 30, 2017
|
|
Liverpool's Klopp at a low ebb as Chelsea come to town
|
London: Viewed as Premier League leaders Chelsea's closest rivals a month ago, Liverpool confront Antonio Conte's side at Anfield on Tuesday with their season on the brink of total collapse. Brimming with energy as 2016 drew to a close, Liverpool have looked a spent force in 2017, their only win in....
thepeninsulaqatar 12:06:00 PM CET
|
|
|