Monday, January 30, 2017

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares fall, dollar dips vs yen after Trump travels curbs

LONDON Shares fell in Europe and Asia on Monday and the dollar dipped against the yen after immigration curbs introduced by Donald Trump added an extra layer of uncertainty to the economic impact of the new U.S. president's policies. Wall Street appeared headed for a weaker opening, with e-mini futures contracts on the S&P 500 stocks index down 0.

reuters 11:44:00 AM CET

Wall St. opens lower with losses across sectors

reuters 3:54:00 PM CET

Wall St. drops on jitters over Trump's travel curbs

channelnewsasia 5:41:00 PM CET

Drops for postelection winners drag stocks lower

AP 11:45:00 PM CET

