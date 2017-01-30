|News ClusterEnglish
Monday, January 30, 2017
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares fall, dollar dips vs yen after Trump travels curbs
LONDON Shares fell in Europe and Asia on Monday and the dollar dipped against the yen after immigration curbs introduced by Donald Trump added an extra layer of uncertainty to the economic impact of the new U.S. president's policies. Wall Street appeared headed for a weaker opening, with e-mini futures contracts on the S&P 500 stocks index down 0.
reuters 11:44:00 AM CET
