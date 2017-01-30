Main Menu

Monday, January 30, 2017

Putin's phone call with Trump display of mutual respect: Lavrov

MOSCOW The phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday was a display of mutual respect between the two men, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday. In the call, their first conversation since Trump's inauguration, Putin and Trump agreed to try to rebuild U.

Putin's Russia in biggest Arctic military push since Soviet fall

Vladimir Putin's phone call with Donald Trump display of mutual respect: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

