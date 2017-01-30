Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Monday, January 30, 2017

Melbourne master Federer back in top 10 50 mins ago Tennis

Roger Federer of Switzerland talks to media while holding the championship trophy the day after winning the Australian Open men’s singles final for his 18th career Grand Slam in Melbourne on January 30, 2017. PHOTO: SAEED KHAN / AFP. Roger Federer has climbed back into the ATP top 10 on the....

ngrguardiannews 11:50:00 AM CET

Roger Federer defends time-out in final, Pat Cash says ‘legal cheating’ Jan 30, 2017 14:31 IST

HindustanTimes 10:21:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Australia (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Melbourne(AU)

Help about this topicRelated People

Rafael Nadal (4)

Roger Federer (3)

Mischa Zverev (2)

Andy Murray (2)

Novak Djokovic (2)

Grigor Dimitrov (1)

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (1)

Marin Cilic (1)

Gaël Monfils (1)

Ivo Karlovic (1)

Milos Raonic (1)

Kei Nishikori (1)

Richard Gasquet (1)

David Goffin (1)

Tomas Berdych (1)

Nick Kyrgios (1)

Stan Wawrinka (2)

Dominic Thiem (1)

Jack Sock (1)

Pat Cash (1)

Alexander Zverev (1)

Lucas Pouille (1)

Roberto Bautista (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Australian Open (5)

Grand Slam (3)

Sydney Morning Herald (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.