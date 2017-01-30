|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Monday, January 30, 2017
|
|
Melbourne master Federer back in top 10 50 mins ago Tennis
|
Roger Federer of Switzerland talks to media while holding the championship trophy the day after winning the Australian Open men’s singles final for his 18th career Grand Slam in Melbourne on January 30, 2017. PHOTO: SAEED KHAN / AFP. Roger Federer has climbed back into the ATP top 10 on the....
ngrguardiannews 11:50:00 AM CET
|
|
|