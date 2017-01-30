Main Menu

Canada's Saputo seeks to mop up Australia's Warrnambool Cheese and Butter

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Canadian diary company Saputo Inc said on Monday it will make an all-cash takeover offer for the 12 percent of Warrnambool Cheese and Butter it does not already own, valuing the company at A$682 million ($515 million). The A$8.85 per-share offer is at a 24.8 percent premium to Warrnambool's Friday closing price of A$7.

Canada's Saputo bids to mop up rest of Warrnambool Cheese and Butter

