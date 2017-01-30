|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Monday, January 30, 2017
|
|
Canada's Saputo seeks to mop up Australia's Warrnambool Cheese and Butter
|
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Canadian diary company Saputo Inc said on Monday it will make an all-cash takeover offer for the 12 percent of Warrnambool Cheese and Butter it does not already own, valuing the company at A$682 million ($515 million). The A$8.85 per-share offer is at a 24.8 percent premium to Warrnambool's Friday closing price of A$7.
news-yahoo 12:56:00 AM CET
|
|
|