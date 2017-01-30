Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Monday, January 30, 2017

French investigators hear presidential hopeful Fillon

PARIS (AP) — A source close to the investigation says French presidential hopeful Francois Fillon and his wife, Penelope, are being interviewed about her previous work as her husband's parliamentary aide. The source was not allowed to speak publicly about an ongoing case and refused to say where the....

news-yahoo 6:12:00 PM CET

France's Fillon and wife questioned in 'fake job' probe

straitstimesSG 5:58:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
France (8)

Help about this topicPlaces

Paris(FR)

Help about this topicRelated People

François Fillon (2)

Help about this topicOther Names

Le Canard Enchaîné (2)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.