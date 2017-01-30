Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Monday, January 30, 2017

Third migrant dies in a week in harsh Greek camp conditions

By Karolina Tagaris. ATHENS (Reuters) - The third migrant to perish in a week was found dead in his tent on Monday on Greece's Lesbos island, raising alarm about the grim winter conditions in overcrowded camps that critics have denounced as deplorable. The dead man is believed to be about 20 and from Pakistan, a police official on the island said.

news-yahoo 7:15:00 PM CET

NASA astronaut tweets greeting to Greece, says space station visible on Monday

kathimerini-en 11:24:00 AM CET

Third migrant dies in Greek camp in a week amid grim conditions

news-yahoo 5:10:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Greece (17)

Flag
United States (4)

Help about this topicPlaces

Αθήνα(GR)

Help about this topicRelated People

Tom Heneghan (1)

Gauri van Gulik (2)

Stavros Theodorakis (2)

Karolina Tagaris (2)

Richard Lough (1)

Yannis Mouzalas (1)

Panos Navrozidis (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Human Rights Watch (2)

United Nations (2)

European Union (2)

Amnesty International (2)

News Agency (1)

International Rescue Committee (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

UNbodies

Migration

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.