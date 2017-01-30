By Karolina Tagaris. ATHENS (Reuters) - The third migrant to perish in a week was found dead in his tent on Monday on Greece's Lesbos island, raising alarm about the grim winter conditions in overcrowded camps that critics have denounced as deplorable. The dead man is believed to be about 20 and from Pakistan, a police official on the island said. news-yahoo 7:15:00 PM CET