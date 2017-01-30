|News ClusterEnglish
Monday, January 30, 2017
1 million Brits petition UK government to block Trump from meeting the Queen
An online petition calling for the UK to refuse an official state visit from President Donald Trump has attracted 1 million signatories — before being rejected by the UK government. The petition gained steam this weekend following global outrage at Trump’s immigration ban ; UK citizens were signing at a rate of 1,000 a minute at one point.
