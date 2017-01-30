Main Menu

Monday, January 30, 2017

1 million Brits petition UK government to block Trump from meeting the Queen

An online petition calling for the UK to refuse an official state visit from President Donald Trump has attracted 1 million signatories — before being rejected by the UK government. The petition gained steam this weekend following global outrage at Trump’s immigration ban ; UK citizens were signing at a rate of 1,000 a minute at one point.

news-yahoo 4:09:00 PM CET

Britain says U.S. immigration curbs do not apply to UK travelers

news-yahoo 1:26:00 AM CET

UK government signals it won't cancel Donald Trump's state visit despite petition nearing 1million signatures

themirror 10:07:00 AM CET

DAILY MAIL COMMENT: Trump, May and the value of friendship

dailymail 2:38:00 AM CET

Over 1 million sign petition to stop Donald Trump from visiting Britain

HindustanTimes 2:13:00 PM CET

UK should ban Trump so he can 'taste his own medicine'

itv 10:57:00 AM CET

Gary Lineker joins protest against Donald Trump's Muslim ban

themirror 9:29:00 PM CET

Confusion as dual nationality Brits told they WILL be barred from US under Trump's Muslim ban

themirror 2:09:00 PM CET

Should Trump's state visit be cancelled?

itv 12:58:00 PM CET

