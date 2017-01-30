Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Monday, January 30, 2017

All smiles: French dental student wins Miss Universe!

Oh là là! A French beauty has been crowned Miss Universe at a glittering ceremony in the Philippines. For Iris Mittenaere, 24, clinching the title on Monday was a dream come true. It is also a source of national pride – the only time a Frenchwoman has won the pageant before was in 1953! The dental....

euronews-en 11:49:00 AM CET

Haiti's Raquel Pelissier content with runner-up finish

abs-cbnnews 8:15:00 AM CET

Maxine Medina enters Top 6 in Miss Universe

sunstar 3:57:00 AM CET

Miss France crowned Miss Universe after 64 years

HindustanTimes 10:21:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Philippines (9)

Flag
Haiti (7)

Flag
France (4)

Help about this topicPlaces

Manila(PH)

Port-au-Prince(HT)

Lille(FR)

Help about this topicRelated People

Iris Mittenaere (5)

Thailand Chalita Sansuane (2)

Raquel Pelissier (2)

Steve Harvey (2)

Maxine Medina (1)

Asia Arena (1)

Kenya Mary Esther (1)

Colombia Andrea (1)

France Iris (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.