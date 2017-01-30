|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Monday, January 30, 2017
|
|
All smiles: French dental student wins Miss Universe!
|
Oh là là! A French beauty has been crowned Miss Universe at a glittering ceremony in the Philippines. For Iris Mittenaere, 24, clinching the title on Monday was a dream come true. It is also a source of national pride – the only time a Frenchwoman has won the pageant before was in 1953! The dental....
euronews-en 11:49:00 AM CET
|
|
|