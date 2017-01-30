|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Monday, January 30, 2017
|
|
Nazi propagandist Goebbels' wartime secretary dies at 106
|
One of the last people to know members of Germany’s Nazi leadership in person has died in Munich at the age of 106. Brunhilde Pomsel was a former secretary to Joseph Goebbels, Hitler’s propaganda minister. produced last year she talked about the three years she spent working for one of the 20th century’s worst war criminals.
euronews-en 1:22:00 PM CET
|
|
|