The UK's coldest night of the year so far has been recorded in Braemar in Aberdeenshire. The -10.1C (13.8F) temperature was in stark contrast to the 10.2C (50.4F) in the Isles of Scilly. Met Office spokeswoman Emma Sharples said Braemar was a "well-known cold spot" due to its valley location. bbc 1:29:00 PM CET