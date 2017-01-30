|News ClusterEnglish
From Feb. 1, SB account holders can withdraw ₹24,000 from ATMs in one go
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has removed the cash withdrawal limit from current accounts, cash credit accounts and overdrafts, with immediate effect. The RBI also announced that from February 1, the withdrawal in a single day from a savings bank account from an ATM will be ₹24,000. But the cap on the limit — ₹24,000 a week, remains.
Hindu 3:39:00 PM CET
