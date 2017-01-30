Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Monday, January 30, 2017

From Feb. 1, SB account holders can withdraw ₹24,000 from ATMs in one go

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has removed the cash withdrawal limit from current accounts, cash credit accounts and overdrafts, with immediate effect. The RBI also announced that from February 1, the withdrawal in a single day from a savings bank account from an ATM will be ₹24,000. But the cap on the limit — ₹24,000 a week, remains.

Hindu 3:39:00 PM CET

Nazi propaganda chief Joseph Goebbels' secretary dies at 106

timesofindia 2:02:00 PM CET

No withdrawal limits on current accounts, Rs 24,000 weekly cap on savings accounts to stay

timesofindia 3:34:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
India (5)

Help about this topicPlaces

Delhi(IN)

New Delhi(IN)

Help about this topicRelated People

Arvind Kejriwal (1)

Arun Jaitley (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Reserve Bank (2)

Savings Bank (1)

Aam Aadmi Party (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.