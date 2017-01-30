Main Menu

Monday, January 30, 2017

Panel to supervise BCCI has its task cut out

The first task of the four-member Committee of Administrators (COA) — comprising former CAG Vinod Rai, writer and historian Ramachandra Guha , IDFC MD Vikram Limaye and former India women’s captain Diana Edulji — will be to get the BCCI to fall in line with the terms of the Justice Lodha Committee report and the Supreme Court judgement.

Hindu 10:35:00 PM CET

Vinod Rai to head 4-member panel to run BCCI

khaleejtimes 12:32:00 PM CET

