The first task of the four-member Committee of Administrators (COA) — comprising former CAG Vinod Rai, writer and historian Ramachandra Guha , IDFC MD Vikram Limaye and former India women’s captain Diana Edulji — will be to get the BCCI to fall in line with the terms of the Justice Lodha Committee report and the Supreme Court judgement. Hindu 10:35:00 PM CET