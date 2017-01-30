Main Menu

Monday, January 30, 2017

The Latest: George HW Bush Is Released From Houston Hospital

The Latest on the hospitalization of former (all times local): 1 p.m. President George H.W. Bush Former President George H.W. Bush has gone home after more than two weeks in a Houston hospital. The 92-year-old Bush was released Monday from Houston Methodist Hospital where he received treatment for pneumonia .

ABCnews 8:57:00 PM CET

George HW Bush is released from Houston hospital

theglobeandmail 7:39:00 PM CET

