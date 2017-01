U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday signed an executive order that bans government officials from lobbying for five years and from lobbying for foreign countries for life. WASHINGTON, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday signed an executive order that bans government officials from lobbying for five years and from lobbying for foreign countries for life. "This is a five-year lobbying ban," Trump said in front of cameras in the Oval office. xinhuanet_en 5:14:00 AM CET Trump Signs Orders on Defeating IS, Reorganizing NSC, Lobbying globalsecurity 7:18:00 AM CET