Cancer patients lose out with drug price hikes of more than 1,000 % B usulfan, used to treat leukaemia, rose from 21 pence per pill to £2.61 - a 1,142 per cent rise. In India, it sells for 3 pence. Researchers, presenting the findings to the European Cancer Congress in Amsterdam said the findings were “worrying,” putting extra strain on NHS budgets which could cost lives. telegraph 5:05:00 AM CET NHS 'wasting 380m' on over-priced generic drugs, cancer specialists told Some generic cancer treatments have soared in price by more than 1,000% in... belfasttelegraph 9:01:00 PM CET