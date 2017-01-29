Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Sunday, January 29, 2017

Cancer patients lose out with drug price hikes of more than 1,000 %

B usulfan, used to treat leukaemia, rose from 21 pence per pill to £2.61 - a 1,142 per cent rise. In India, it sells for 3 pence. Researchers, presenting the findings to the European Cancer Congress in Amsterdam said the findings were “worrying,” putting extra strain on NHS budgets which could cost lives.

telegraph 5:05:00 AM CET

NHS 'wasting 380m' on over-priced generic drugs, cancer specialists told Some generic cancer treatments have soared in price by more than 1,000% in...

belfasttelegraph 9:01:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United Kingdom (9)

Flag
France (5)

Flag
Germany (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Liverpool(GB)

Warwick(GB)

Nice(FR)

Help about this topicRelated People

Andrew Hill (2)

Cancer Congress (2)

Cancer Organisation (1)

Paul Workman (1)

Mia Rosenblatt (1)

Andrew Dillon (1)

Generic Manufacturers Association (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

National Health Service (10)

Cancer Research (1)

European Union (1)

Pfizer Inc (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

NuclearMedecine

Biotechnology

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.