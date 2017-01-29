|News ClusterEnglish
Sunday, January 29, 2017
Australia reels in China movie industry
Last August, workers and tourists in Sydney's city centre were surprised to see film star Jackie Chan climbing up the Opera House before launching into hand-to-hand combat with a woman armed with a knife in each hand. The dramatic scene was being shot for Bleeding Steel, billed as the most expensive Chinese movie to be filmed in Australia.
straitstimesSG 10:08:00 PM CET
