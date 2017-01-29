Main Menu

Sunday, January 29, 2017

Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clash: officials

JERUSALEM Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian during a clash on Sunday in the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian medical officials. An Israeli military spokeswoman said Palestinian rioters had "attacked and hurled pipe bombs" at soldiers operating overnight in the area of the Jenin refugee camp.

reuters 8:25:00 AM CET

Netanyahu’s support for Trump’s Mexican wall faces backlash

vanguardngr 7:50:00 PM CET

Netanyahu in hot water over praise of Trump's wall

reuters 2:01:00 PM CET

Israel returns body of slain 18-year-old Palestinian girl to family in Hebron Jan. 27, 2017

maannews-en 5:20:00 AM CET

