Sunday, January 29, 2017
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clash: officials
JERUSALEM Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian during a clash on Sunday in the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian medical officials. An Israeli military spokeswoman said Palestinian rioters had "attacked and hurled pipe bombs" at soldiers operating overnight in the area of the Jenin refugee camp.
reuters 8:25:00 AM CET
