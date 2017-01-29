|News ClusterEnglish
Sunday, January 29, 2017
Pakistan acquits 112 in case of torching Christian homes over blasphemy rumour
LAHORE, Pakistan A Pakistani court acquitted 112 suspects in the 2013 torching of hundreds of Christian homes in the eastern city of Lahore over a rumour that one of the residents there had blasphemed, a lawyer said on Sunday. In March 2013, more than 125 homes in Lahore's Josep Colony were burned....
reuters 3:35:00 PM CET
