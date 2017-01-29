|News ClusterEnglish
Sunday, January 29, 2017
UPDATE 2-Merkel says fight against terrorism no excuse for U.S. entry ban
|
(Adds comment from Social Democrats) By Andrea Shalal and Andreas Rinke BERLIN Jan 29 German Chancellor Angela Merkel told U.S. President Donald Trump that the global fight against terrorism was no excuse for banning refugees or people from Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States, her spokesman said on Sunday.
reuters 1:31:00 PM CET
