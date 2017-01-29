Main Menu

Sunday, January 29, 2017

Egypt beat Morocco to end Renard dream, make Cup of Nations semis

Port-Gentil (Gabon) (AFP) - Mahmoud Kahraba scrambled in the winner in the 88th minute as Egypt beat Herve Renard's Morocco 1-0 on Sunday to reach the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations. A tense last-eight tie in Port-Gentil seemed destined for extra time until Kahraba, on as a substitute,....

news-yahoo 10:52:00 PM CET

Egypt end Morocco hoodoo to reach Nations Cup semis

channelnewsasia 11:52:00 PM CET

