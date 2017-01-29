Main Menu

Sunday, January 29, 2017

Trump Travel Ban 'Great Gift to Extremists', Says Zarif

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Sunday that U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to ban arrivals from seven Muslim majority countries was "a great gift to extremists". "#MuslimBan will be recorded in history as a great gift to extremists and their supporters," Zarif said as part of a string of tweets.

Donald Trump's travel ban a 'great gift to extremists': Iran's Foreign Minister

