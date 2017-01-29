|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Sunday, January 29, 2017
|
|
Trump Travel Ban 'Great Gift to Extremists', Says Zarif
|
Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Sunday that U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to ban arrivals from seven Muslim majority countries was "a great gift to extremists". "#MuslimBan will be recorded in history as a great gift to extremists and their supporters," Zarif said as part of a string of tweets.
naharnet-en 7:22:00 PM CET
|
|
|