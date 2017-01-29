Main Menu

Sunday, January 29, 2017

Trump gives US military 30 days to devise new anti-IS strategy

WASHINGTON D.C. - President Donald Trump signed an executive order Saturday giving the US military 30 days to devise a plan to "defeat" the Islamic State group. The plan makes good on a key campaign pledge of Trump, who mocked and criticized the slow pace of his predecessor Barack Obama's progress in the fight against the extremist fighters.

Will Trump's Call for ISIS Plan Include U.S. Troops?

