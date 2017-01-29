|News ClusterEnglish
Sunday, January 29, 2017
Trump gives US military 30 days to devise new anti-IS strategy
WASHINGTON D.C. - President Donald Trump signed an executive order Saturday giving the US military 30 days to devise a plan to "defeat" the Islamic State group. The plan makes good on a key campaign pledge of Trump, who mocked and criticized the slow pace of his predecessor Barack Obama's progress in the fight against the extremist fighters.
middle-east-online_en 10:39:00 AM CET
