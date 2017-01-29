|News ClusterEnglish
Sunday, January 29, 2017
Dominant Blitzboks claim Wellington Sevens crown
Rampant South Africa crushed Fiji 26-5 to win the Wellington Sevens on Sunday and extend their lead at the top of World Series competition. The Blitzboks dominated the two-day tournament, scoring 174 points in their six matches and conceding only 22. It was the South Africans first win in Wellington....
khaleejtimes
