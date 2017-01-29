|News ClusterEnglish
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
Sunday, January 29, 2017
Iraq parliament panel asks government to 'reciprocate' to US travel curbs
BAGHDAD - Iraq's foreign affairs committee on Sunday said the US travel curbs imposed on Iraqis were "unfair," and asked the government in Baghdad to "reciprocate" to the American decision. The committee made its call after a meeting in Baghdad. "We ask the Iraqi government to reciprocate to the....
jpost 10:56:00 AM CET
