Sunday, January 29, 2017
Wolves knock free-falling Liverpool out of F.A. Cup
LONDON – Liverpool’s season continues to implode after second-tier side Wolverhampton Wanderers inflicted the latest setback in the F.A. Cup on Saturday. Wolves won 2-1 at Anfield to cap a week of misery for manager Juergen Klopp. First the team’s challenge for the English Premier League title was....
japantimes 7:26:00 AM CET
