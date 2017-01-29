|News ClusterEnglish
Sunday, January 29, 2017
US commandos reportedly launch major raid on al Qaeda stronghold
US special forces have launched a surprise raid against an al Qaeda stronghold in central Yemen. In what appears to be the first American military action in the country under President Donald Trump, Yemeni security officials said three al Qaeda leaders and dozens of militants were killed in the assault.
euronews-en 1:45:00 PM CET
