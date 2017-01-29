Main Menu

Sunday, January 29, 2017

US commandos reportedly launch major raid on al Qaeda stronghold

US special forces have launched a surprise raid against an al Qaeda stronghold in central Yemen. In what appears to be the first American military action in the country under President Donald Trump, Yemeni security officials said three al Qaeda leaders and dozens of militants were killed in the assault.

euronews-en 1:45:00 PM CET

Yemeni officials say U.S. aircraft land troops in central Yemen, kill 3 alleged al-Qaida militants in operation

nzherald 11:03:00 AM CET

US soldier killed in raid on al-Qaida in Yemen

dailynews 7:52:00 PM CET

Yemeni officials say US makes surprise raid

news-yahoo 2:08:00 PM CET

US troop death in Yemen special ops raid

nzherald 10:26:00 PM CET

US elite forces in deadly raid on Qaeda in Yemen

news-yahoo 4:14:00 PM CET

Alleged U.S. raid in Yemen kills 30 Qaeda members, civilians: officials

reuters 11:27:00 AM CET

Flag
United States (18)

Flag
Yemen (15)

Washington(US)

Cairo(US)

Donald Trump (5)

Anwar al Awlaki (3)

Barack Obama (3)

Abdo Raboo Mansour Hadi (3)

Maggie Michael (1)

Jon Gambrell (1)

Robert Burns (1)

Ali Abdullah Saleh (1)

Paul Tait (1)

Abdul-Raouf al-Dhahab (3)

Associated Press (2)

Tarek al-Dhahab (2)

Saif Alawai al-Jawfi (1)

Related Content (1)

United States (1)

Qassim al-Rimi (1)

Nasser al-Awlaki (1)

United Arab Emirates (1)

Site Intelligence (1)

Mohammed El Sherif (1)

Joseph Votel (1)

Noah Browning (1)

Susan Fenton (1)

Al Qaeda (25)

United States Central Command (3)

The Pentagon (3)

White House (1)

Charlie Hebdo (1)

Navy Seal (1)

Islamic State (1)

Security

TerroristAttack

