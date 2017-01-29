|News ClusterEnglish
Sunday, January 29, 2017
French Socialists choose Hamon as presidential candidate amid high turnout
Benoit Hamon secured the French Socialist Party's presidential nomination on Sunday, beating rival Manuel Valls. Initial results gave Hamon 58 percent of the vote and Valls only 42. of the two politicians. He supports a universal basic income and wants to reduce the traditional work week to 35 hours.
deutschewelle-sw
