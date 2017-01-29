Main Menu

Sunday, January 29, 2017

French Socialists choose Hamon as presidential candidate amid high turnout

Benoit Hamon secured the French Socialist Party's presidential nomination on Sunday, beating rival Manuel Valls. Initial results gave Hamon 58 percent of the vote and Valls only 42. of the two politicians. He supports a universal basic income and wants to reduce the traditional work week to 35 hours.

Benoit Hamon named as Socialist Party candidate in France

