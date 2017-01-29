Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Sunday, January 29, 2017

Treasure hunter plans to land £1BILLION gold bullion haul

by bringing 250-year-old British ship to the surface Ruben Collado hopes to resurrect Lord Clive, which sunk in 1763 near Uruguay; He believes there is £1billion of gold bullion on board the sunken British ship He discovered the wreck in 2004 and is leading an operation to raise it Ship was built....

dailymail 3:31:00 PM CET

Sunken British warship with £1 BILLION in gold to be raised from the ocean 250 years after battle

themirror 6:02:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Spain (6)

Flag
United Kingdom (5)

Help about this topicPlaces

Help about this topicRelated People

Robert McNamara (2)

Colonia del Sacramento (3)

Ruben Collado (3)

Read More (2)

Robert Clive (2)

Andres Sobrero (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

World Heritage Site (1)

UNESCO (1)

East India Company (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

MaritimeSafetyWorld

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.