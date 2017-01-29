Main Menu

Sunday, January 29, 2017

Dimitri Payet: West Ham agree £25m fee to sell France international to Marseille

Payet has not played for West Ham since coming on as a substitute in a 5-0 FA Cup defeat by Manchester City. West Ham forward Dimitri Payet is set to rejoin former club Marseille after the clubs agreed a 25m fee. Hammers manager Slaven Bilic said earlier this month that Payet did not want to play....

bbc 1:58:00 PM CET

West Ham agree fee for sale of Dimitri Payet West Ham's wantaway playmaker Dimitri Payet has moved a step closer to rejoining French...

belfasttelegraph 2:28:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
France (4)

Flag
United Kingdom (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

London(GB)

Manchester(GB)

Help about this topicRelated People

Dimitri Payet (3)

Slaven Bilic (2)

Robert Snodgrass (1)

West Ham (6)

Help about this topicOther Names

Olympique de Marseille (1)

West Ham United (1)

Crystal Palace (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
