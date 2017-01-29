Main Menu

Sunday, January 29, 2017

Ginebra rallies past NLEX to secure quarterfinals spot

MANILA, Philippines The Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings overhauled a huge second quarter deficit to down the NLEX Road Warriors, 90-80, and clinch a quarterfinals berth in the 2016-17 PBA Philippine Cup on Sunday at Cuneta Astrodome. The Gin Kings found themselves trailing by as much as 17 points, 20-37,....

abs-cbnnews 3:54:00 PM CET

Ginebra outplays NLEX, gains QF slot

manilatimes 3:18:00 PM CET

